Job Opportunity: Clarendon Behavioral Health Services
by Submitted via Email | September 5, 2017 11:07 am
Part-time receptionist/file clerk for busy outpatient substance abuse facility. Must be willing to work a flexible schedule that includes two evenings a week. Requires high school degree, some computer training and/or experience and good communication skills. Will be required to process urine specimens for drug testing. Dependability a must. Send resumes by September 8th to CBHS, P.O. Box 430, Manning, SC 29102. EEO Employer
