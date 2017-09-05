Job Opportunity: Church seeking minister of music

Green Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Alcolu, South Carolina, is seeking a Holy Spirit-filled and motivated individual to serve as Minister of Music. Duties will include, but are not limited to, providing a comprehensive and effective music ministry program. The Minister of Music will work closely with the Pastor and other ministry leaders in planning, managing, coordinating, and implementing all aspects of the Church’s music ministry. A complete position description may be viewed at our Facebook page. Interested individuals should submit a cover letter of interest, resume, and three (3) references on or before October 13, 2017 to:

Attn.: Rev. Delbert H. Singleton Jr., Pastor

Green Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Post Office Box 271

Alcolu, SC 29001

Compensation will be commensurate with experience and expertise which will be discussed as part of the interview process.