Community aims to help Harvey victims

Last Updated: September 4, 2017 at 7:22 pm

A Hurricane Harvey relief supply drive held Sunday at the Turbeville IGA collected various badly needed items, along with $115 in funds to buy more items. Jenna Reynolds Windham said that donations of items like bottled water, toiletries, non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies, insect repellents, pillows, blankets, box fans, socks, underwear and pet carriers will be accepted throughout the week at Community Pharmacy in Turbeville.

Several local businesses have joined other public entities throughout Clarendon County to help provide relief to areas in Texas hit hard last week by Hurricane Harvey, the first major hurricane to make landfall in the continental United States since Wilma in 2005.

Areas of eastern and central Texas received more than 40 inches of rain in a four-day period as Harvey suspended itself over the state and adjacent waters, causing catastrophic flooding. Some areas received as much as 51.88 inches of water. The storm has caused at least 61 confirmed deaths, with 60 of those in the United States and one in Guyana. Economic losses are preliminarily estimated between $70 and $190 billion. Many of those losses will be sustained by uninsured homeowners, according to reports from the Associated Press.

Businesses like The Mooing Elephant are hoping to help. Co-owner Melissa Mahoney said the business will put 10 percent of all sales from last and this week toward helping Harvey victims.

Likewise, both of the areas dance studios are collecting items to ship to Texas. The Dancer’s Workshop is collecting toiletries after 2 p.m. weekdays through Thursday to help Harvey victims, along with other personal items.

“Any help will be appreciated,” said owner and instructor Donna Campbell Prothro. “Please continue to pray for their safety during these difficult times.”

Carolina Dance Academy owner and instructor Dixie Elliott is asking specifically for donations of diapers to the Texas Diaper Bank.

“The devastation is unreal, and these items are not provided by disaster relief agencies,” she said in a post on social media. “The support that South Carolina received during the flood in 2015 and last year’s hurricane showed the true American heart and spirit. With the path of Hurricane Irma being so uncertain, we too may be the next ones in need. Let us help those in need while we can.”

Elliott said the studio will take donations from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at 205 S. Mill St. in Manning. She said a truck will leave for Texas with the items on Friday.

Concerned Citizens of Clarendon County are also working toward collecting select items for victims of flooding in Texas.

“We are in need of the following items: diapers, school supplies, hand sanitizer, medical supplies, toiletries, water, towels and wash cloths, socks and anything you can give,” said member Georgette Murray.

Drop-off locations include The Manning Times, 230 E. Boyce St. in Manning and the Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce, 19 N. Brooks St. in Manning. Donations will be accepted weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 29, Murray said.

“We are truly keepers of our brothers and sisters,” she said.

Likewise, the city of Manning and the Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce have coordinated a relief effort between the two entities – public and private, respectively – for Harvey victims.

“We will be accepting gift cards,” said Mayor Julia Nelson. “Please drop off gift cards at either City Hall, 29 W. Boyce St. or at the Chamber of Commerce, 19 N. Brooks St.”

Donations of gift cards will be accepted through Sept. 25.

Nelson said she hopes Clarendon residents will help “pay it forward,” just as folks outside South Carolina did for Clarendon County during the aftermath of both the 2015 flood and Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

One such relief effort has already transpired, with donations being taken Sunday at the Turbeville IGA.

“There is still so much goodness in the world,” said one of the organizers, Jenna Reynolds Windham. “I think there’s a heap of it right here in Turbeville. A sincere thank you to those who donated Harvey relief supplies (Sunday) and stopped by to talk.”

Windham said that, along with selected items, folks came out and donated $115 to buy even more supplies.

“I’m so glad we can send some of Turbeville to Texas,” she said.

Windham said that although Sunday’s collection is over, those still wishing to donate can drop-off needed supplies at Community Pharmacy in Turbeville. Requested items, she said, include bottled water, diapers, toiletries, non-perishable food items, pet food, cleaning supplies, insect repellents, pillows, blankets, box fans, socks, underwear and pet carriers.