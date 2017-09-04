Visitor tells deputies someone hit rental vehicle
by Staff Reports | September 4, 2017 8:30 pm
Last Updated: September 4, 2017 at 5:30 pm
A 55-year-old man staying at a motel in Manning told deputies with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office that an unknown person hit his rental vehicle between Aug. 13 and 9:09 a.m. Aug. 14, causing about $3,200 in damages. The vehicle was described as a Ford Expedition.
