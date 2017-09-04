Turbeville teen wins national dirt bike event

Slate Green’s father, Kevin, first got him on a dirt bike when the boy was just 3 years old.

“My dad raced,” said 16-year-old Slate. “He raced when he was growing up, and he did pretty good. He got me into it.”

Thirteen years later, Green is now a national champion, having won the Overall C Class Enduro Championship in the Southeastern Enduro and Trail Riders Association dirt bike racing series for 2016-17.

“I started riding for fun and then got into motocross,” Slate said. “I wasn’t ever really serious about it. I lost interest after I was probably 10 or so.”

Four years later, the elder Green bought his son a KTM 150, and the boy started racing enduros and hare scrambles. After his most recent accomplishment, he will move up to the 200B class in the coming season, which begins Labor Day weekend.

“I hope to get more wins, of course,” he said.

An “enduro,” Green explained, is a motorcycling sport that is normally performed on off-road courses.

“They can be as long as three hours,” he said. “You’re in the woods. It’s racing in the woods on dirt bikes.”

While it might seem simple to the casual observer, there is a lot that goes into being able to control the bike while having to ride with tight woods, deep sand, rocks, hills, creek crossings, mud and mountainous terrain.

“People don’t know, but it’s extremely tough,” Green said. “It’s easy just to ride a bike, but when you start going fast, it becomes challenging. It takes a lot of focus. You have to be in great shape, so I run track at school and ride my mountain bike a lot.”

Green has his schedule full in the coming months. He will race in Union in South Carolina, as well as in Missouri, Oklahoma and Alabama in the National Enduro Series, which ends in November.

“I’ve been to a lot of places racing, but I think going to the Rattle Snake Enduro in Pennsylvania was probably the most exciting,” Green said. “We saw Nitro Circus — a tour led by X-games start Travis Pastrana — on the way there and also got to see the Pittsburgh Pirates’ stadium.”

Slate’s father, Kevin Green, has raced for a long time and is happy to be able to spend time with his son in this particular outlet.

“It’s awesome to see him race,” Kevin said. “I’d also like to thank my friend Benjie Hayes and his wife, Trina. Without them, Slate would not have made it to half of the races, because it was just not economical for us to go at it alone to do all these races. They’ve taken him a lot, and that has meant so much.”

Slate leads the points chase in the National Enduro Series after six races and wants to continue to have fun and compete at a high level over the remainder of his career.

Green said he wants “to get better with every race and every challenge.”

“I want to work for more championships and just have fun with it,” he said.

Times Editor Robert J. Baker contributed to this report. Andrew Boardwine is a writer for The Florence Morning News.