Raleigh Dozier
by Samuels Funeral Home LLC | September 4, 2017 4:14 am
Last Updated: September 4, 2017 at 11:16 am
Raleigh Dozier, 84, died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, at Lake Marion Nursing Facility in Summerton.
Born Aug. 12, 1933, in Clarendon County, he was a son of the late Essic Dozier and Estelle Johnson Dozier.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, at Progressive Church of Jesus, 4325 Greeleyville Highway in Manning, with Elders Joan Wilson, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Matthews Cemetery in Manning.
The family will receive friends at the home of his sisters, Ester and Mae Dozier, 1420 Yellowbank Road in Manning.
Services have been entrusted to Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.
