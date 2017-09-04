Manning man killed in wreck identified

The Clarendon County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a 38-year-old Manning man killed in a one-vehicle wreck Sunday morning.

Deputy Coroner Charles Jackson said an autopsy will be performed on Darrin Lang Tuesday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. David Jones said Lang was driving a 2013 Dodge Journey SUV about 4:30 a.m. southbound on Panola Road when he went off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, overturned several times and hit several trees.

“The driver was entrapped and died on scene,” Jones said. “He was wearing a seat belt.”