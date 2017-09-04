Lady Saints fall to Patrick Henry Academy
by Submitted via Email | September 4, 2017 5:25 pm
The Clarendon Hall varsity Lady Saints dropped to 2-3 on the season, losing Thursday to Patrick Henry Academy by a final score of 3-0. Game scores were 25-18, 25-18 and 25-14. Ava English led the Lady Saints with nine service points. Sara James and Madison Kidd had six points each. The Lady Saints play Thursday against Andrew Jackson in Summerton.
