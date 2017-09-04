Johnson honored for work with Youth on Main
by Submitted via Facebook | September 4, 2017 11:55 am
Youth on Main participant Leah Johnson stands with Clarendon County 4-H Agent Mary Margaret McCaskill after receiving an award of achievement from Manning City Council.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.