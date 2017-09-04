Company: Woman failed to return rented vehicle

An employee with a rental company on Sunset Drive in Manning told the Manning Police Department about 2:50 p.m. Aug. 17 that a 36-year-old woman had rented a vehicle through her personal insurance on July 28, and that 10 days had passed since the contract expired without the woman returning the vehicle. According to reports, the vehicle was a silver 2011 Ford Fusion valued at $3,500.