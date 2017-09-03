Manning men charged in Sumter drug bust

Last Updated: September 2, 2017 at 6:18 pm

Two Manning men were among 70 suspects arrested last week after a six-month undercover drug operation in Sumter County.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that Travis McConico Jr., 32 of 1856 McLeod Road in Manning, and Allan Jerimane Smith, 35, of 2133 Home Branch Road in Manning, were charged with various offenses in “Operation Eclipse.”

“We have arrested 70 people,” said Sumter Sheriff Anthony Dennis. “And more arrests are expected. We still have 20 outstanding warrants.”

McConico was charged, according to reports, with trafficking cocaine; Smith was charged with five counts of manufacturing and distribution of drugs, possession of 28 grams or less of methamphetamine and contempt of municipal court.

Dennis said that Operation Eclipse resulted in the seizure of “quantities of methamphetamine, opiates, marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and firearms.’

He deemed the effort a success, crediting the seamless cooperation between various law enforcement agencies, including the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office and the Manning Police Department.

“Any time we have an operation of this magnitude, we solicit the assistance from other agencies,” Dennis said. “All of us work together well. We always want to help each other.”

Other agencies involved in the operation included the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Lee County Sheriff’s Office; the Richland County Sheriff’s Office; the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center; the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division; the South Carolina Highway Patrol; the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services; the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources; and the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

Dennis said that these arrests should be a warning to others who think drugs, illegal weapons and other crimes ar ethe way to a successful future.

“Seventy people didn’t listen the last time we issued a warning,” he said. “I’d love to say that this should end illegal activities in Sumter County, but some people have to go to jail before they learn. Unfortunately, others will be arrested.”

Dennis said that law enforcment seized $108,931.64 in currency and 21 firearms during the operation. He said that 18 search warrants were served during a two-day period.

Others charged during Operation Eclipse include:

Chris Burno Abrams, 48, of 23 Pine St. in Sumter, with manufacturing and distributing drugs;

Dwayne Eugene Abrams, 26, of 4210 Cotton Road in Sumter, with manufacturing and distributing drugs;

Larry O’Brian Archie, 29, of 4401 Reona Ave. in Sumter, with manufacturing and distributing drugs, two counts of trafficking cocaine and contempt of court;

Reginald Lashawn Barno, 33, of 265 Tullah Drive in Sumter, with manufacturing and distributing drugs and failure to stop for a blue light;

Cornicklous Banks, 19, of 36 E. Patricia Drive in Sumter, with possession with intent to distribute crack, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of marijuana;

Jessica Ann Baker, 19, of 219 Woman Road in Sumter, with trafficking ice of an amount of 10 to 28 mg;

Tammy Armeda Baker, 59, of 3620 Osteen Road in Sumter, with manufacturing marijuana;

Denzel Isaac Benjamin, 123, of 4266 Hickory Road in Sumter, with possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of marijuana;

Tykeem Justice Billups, 20, of 1400 Wilma Court in Sumter, with possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of marijuana;

Frederick Antonio Billie, 32, of 116 Carolina Ave. in Sumter, with two counts of manufacturing and distributing drugs and contempt of court;

Nolis Lionell Boyd IV, 27, of 369 Seminole Road in Sumter, with four counts of manufacturing and distributing drugs, driving under suspension and two counts of contempt of court;

Daniel Dale Browder, 36, of 3750 Barkley Road in Sumter, with manufacturing and distributing drugs, two counts of contempt of court, burglary and possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana;

Armando Jerrad Brown, 34, of 812 Franklin Lane in Sumter, with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm on ABC premises and possession of marijuana;

David Brown, 50, of Lynchburg, with trespassing and manufacturing and distributing drugs;

Jason Anthony Brown, 35, of 2438 Pipkin Road in Sumter, with manufacturing and distributing drugs and trafficking heroin;

Raheem Brown-Spann, 26, of 12 Murphy St. in Sumter, with violation of South Carolina gun laws and possession with intent to distribute marijuana;

Leandre Dion Budden, 34, of 72 Albert Spears Road in Sumter, with weapon and gun charges;

Stephon Delaunte Burgess, 21, of 2695 Cliffwood Court in Dalzell, with trafficking marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana;

Frederick Lavone Cabbagestalk, 45, of 528 1/2 Harvin St. in Sumter, with four counts of manufacturing and distributing drugs, contempt of court and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Quadasha Lashay Champagne, 23, of 1045 Cashew Lane, Apt. 22, in Sumter, with manufacturing and distributing drugs and narcotics violation;

Sherman Desmond Coleman, 36, of 615 Duffie Drive in Wedgefield, with manufacturing and distributing drugs, contempt of family court, conspiracy and trafficking cocaine;

Reneek Dante Cressey, 39, of 5567 Parkfield Court in Lithonia, Georgia, with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking cocaine and conspiracy;

Brandon Leroy Cummings, 27, of 2 Andreana Drive in Sumter, with manufacturing and distributing drugs;

Nicole Elaine Cutter, 31, of 3070 Brittany Drive in Sumter, with manufacturing and distributing drugs, contempt of Magistrate’s Court and trafficking methamphetamine or cocaine;

Demetrius Central Davis, 25, of 1037 Old Pocalla Road in Sumter, with four counts of manufacturing and distributing drugs and possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana;

Wilbur Dale Dennis, 46, of 4041 Ginger Lane in Sumter, with contempt of Magistrate’s Court, receiving stolen goods and two counts of forgery;

Warren Wood Dondero, 32, of 220 Serenity Circle in Sumter, with trafficking between 10 and 28 grams of ice;

Tonya Gail Dowless, 25, of 3240 Walking Horse Lane in Sumter, with manufacturing and distributing drugs, burglary and narcotics violation;

Harry Edward Duncan, 44, of 45 Melton Lane in Sumter, with possession with intent to distribute heroin;

Charlene Sytiria Evans, 50, of 1021 Old Pocalla Road in Sumter, with manufacturing and distributing drugs, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine and contempt of Magistrate’s Court;

Devonte Daquan Tyre Ford, 26, of 902 Manning Ave. in Sumter, with contempt of Magistrate’s Court, manufacturing and distributing drugs and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute;

Marqual Demone Grant, 24, of 990 Kingman St. in Sumter, with five counts of manufacturing and distributing drugs and possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana;

Andrew Demond Greene, 27, of 831 Willis St. in Sumter, with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance, two counts of trafficking cocaine and two counts of distribution of heroin;

Calvin Jennings, 27, of 3610 Briton Brogdon Road in Sumter, with probation violation and possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana;

Kibwe Lee Yero Jones, 28, of 4150 Choice Court in Sumter, with three counts of distribution of crack;

Marco Deallo Hayward, 29, of 910 Racial Road in Sumter, with five counts distribution of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana;

Lisa Michele Kinard, 51, of 1009 Vaughn St. in Sumter, with three counts of manufacturing and distributing drugs and trafficking methamphetamine or cocaine;

Lydell Wesley Law, 20, of 1096 Cherryvale Drive in Sumter, with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a stolen gun;

Demarkus Marquel Lane of 2385 Rolling Creek Drive in Sumter, with possession with intent to distribute crack;

Nikki Levaughn Lee, 45, of 417 N. Main St. in Sumter, with possession of a controlled substance;

Shalii Daquan Leneau, 25, of 30 Pioneer Court in Sumter, with distribution of marijuana;

Courtney Andre Lue, 39, of 5567 Parkfield Court in Lithonia, Georgia, with conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and trafficking cocaine;

Jordan Devonte Lowery, 23, of 4485 Cotton Acres Road in Dalzell, with discharging a firearm into a dwelling, shoplifting of a value of $2,000 or less, first-degree domestic violence and malicious injury to animals or personal property;

Michael Raheim Lucas, 20, of 1355 Boise Lewis Road in Sumter, with possession with intent to distribute crack;

Trequane Ikeam Major, 19, of 1091 Narrow Paved Road in Lynchburg, with attempted murder, intimidation of court officials, first-degree assault and battery and contempt of Magistrate’s Court;

Calvin Wayne McClary, 51, of 236 Red and White St. in Sumter, with two counts of manufacturing and distributing drugs and contempt of Family Court;

David McCoy, 62, of 721 S. Sumter St. in Sumter, with trafficking methamphetamine or cocaine, four counts of manufacturing and distributing drugs and manufacturing and possession of other substances;

Corey Javon McFadden, 35, of 5710 Wedgefield Road in Wedgefield, with manufacturing and distributing drugs and contempt of Circuit Court;

Tavares Keiwaun McFadden, 25, of 7345 Seales Road in Rembert with a bench warrant, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a stolen gun;

Quincy Lavon McKenzie of 4236 Eleanor Drive in Sumter, with manufacturing, distributing or possessing narcotic drugs illegally;

Elise Yvette Mouzon, 33, of 3409 N. 17th St. in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of crack and possession with intent to distribute marijuana;

Megan Lynn Nesbitt, 30, of 1973 Beckwood Drive in Sumter, with manufacturing, possession or distributing of Schedule I drugs;

Johnny Parson, 54, of 936 Boulevard Road in Sumter, with possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine;

Ruben O’Neal Perry, 54, of 557 S. Main St. in Sumter, with three counts of manufacturing and distributing drugs and possession of 28 grams or less of methamphetamine;

Derrick Lee Prince, 36, of 2565 Old St. John Church Road in Lynchburg, with four counts of manufacturing and distributing drugs;

Robert Jermaine Sanders, 41, of 220 Fagan Road in Sumter, with contempt of Magistrate’s Court, contempt of Family Court, contempt of Circuit Court and driving under suspension, second offense;

Cardellevern Scarborough, 25, of 1005 Mana Drive in Sumter, with contempt of Municipal Court, contempt of Family Court, possession of 28 grams or less of methamphetamine and unlawful carrying of a pistol;

Michael Durell Shannon, 18 of 340 Enter St. in Sumter, with manufacturing and distributing drugs, attempted murder, third-degree assault and battery and aggravated assault;

Danielle Simpkins, 29, of 1230 S. Pike East in Sumter, with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute crack;

Devonte Mikyonne Spann, 25, of 681 Coachman Drive in Sumter, with possession with intent to distribute crack and possession with intent to distribute marijuana;

Maurice Lavern Stewart, 28, of 4830 Significant Drive in Sumter, with possession with marijuana with intent to distribute;

David Taylor, 56, of 407 Hobson St. in Sumter, with two counts of distribution of crack and possession with intent to distribute crack;

Damien Maurice Thomas, 37, of 369 Curtis Drive in Sumter, with the manufacture and possession of other drugs in Schedule I, II or III;

Elroy Tomlin, 55, of 25 Webb Ave. in Sumter, with contempt of Family Court, being a fugitive from justice and possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine;

Annie Ruth Wells, 50, of 557 S. Sumter St. in Sumter, with the manufacture, distribute and narcotic drugs in Schedule I, four counts of manufacturing and distributing drugs and possession of 28 grams or less of methamphetamine;

Charles Desoil Williams Jr., 26, of 2475 Kevin Road in Sumter, with four bench warrants, two counts of driving under suspension, second offense, trafficking cocaine, second offense, possession with intent to distribute crack, second offense, possession of crack cocaine, second offense, and possession of cocaine, second offense;

Carlos Ricardo Witherspoon, 32, of 825 Point Drive in Wedgefield, with posting and presenting a weapon and the manufacture, distribution and possession of narcotics in Schedule I;

Tearia Leroy Wright, 28, of 1250 N. Main St. in Sumter, with four counts of manufacturing and distributing drugs.