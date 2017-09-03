Hardy scores hole-in-one
by Robert Joseph Baker | September 3, 2017 12:23 pm
Last Updated: September 2, 2017 at 8:26 pm
Donald Hardy scored a hole-in-one on Hole No. 11 at Shannon Greens Golf Club in Manning on 126 yards with a pitching wedge.
