City Council recognizes Reed
by Submitted via Email | September 3, 2017 2:30 am
Last Updated: September 2, 2017 at 8:30 pm
Manning City Council and Mayor Julia Nelson recognized Monica E. Reed for her service on the city’s Planning Commission from 2006-2017.
