Robert Louis Wright

WEAVERVILLE, North Carolina – Robert Louis Wright was born on August 14, 1950 in Abbeville, South Carolina, to the the late Robert L. Rhodes and Willie Mae Wright.

He had two siblings precede him in death, Leroy Rhodes and Mark Louis Alston.

He graduated from Abbeville High School as a member of the Class of 1968 and was a member of J.S. Wright High School. Robert was the first black member of the Abbeville High School Grenadier Marching Band. He attended Morris Brown College. He retired from Bell South as regional manager in Asheville, North Carolina.

Survivors include a son, Roland M. Wright of Weaverville, North Carolina; a daughter, Tara Victoria Robin Dozier of Manning; two brothers, Willie Lee Wright of Abbeville and Ronnie Rhodes (Antionette) of Marietta, Georgia; a sister, Linda Cunningham (Bobby) of Columbia; an uncle, James Wright (Willie Bell) of Abbeville; two aunts, Ruth Harkness of Due West and Naomi Wright of Philadelphia; two grandchildren, Niobe S. Wright and Zaire S. Wright, both of Anderson; three godchildren, Visanske “Dunan” Slappy, Jamal Slappy and Nakei Slappy; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, at St. James AME Church, with Bishop Robert Brown officiating, assisted by Johnnie Waller, the Rev. Richard K. Harkness and the Rev. Jerome Nance.

Burial followed in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends at the home of his brother, Willie L. Wright.

Services have been entrusted to Brown and Walker Funeral Home.