Richland County man arrested on child pornography charges

South Carolina Attorney Gen. Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Vincent Richardson Jr., 23, of Columbia on two charges connected to the exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators state Richardson distributed multiple files of child pornography.

Richardson was arrested on Aug. 31. He is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.