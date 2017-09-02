Manning native honored for work with children’s cancer research

A national insurance company and Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital joined forces last week to recognize two individuals and one organization who have been instrumental in “making a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families experiencing pediatric cancer.”

Manning native Craig King was one of those honorees. King was diagnosed and treated with bone cancer shortly after graduating from high school. He had to relearn how to walk and ultimately became a mentor and counselor in 2001 for Camp Kemo, an annual camp for children facing cancer and their siblings.

“Over the years since his diagnosis, Craig and his family have raised more than $100,000 that has been donated to Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital and other charitable organizations,” reads a release from Aflac, who honored King last week with a 2017 Aflac Duckprints Award, which recognizes those who are making a meaningful impact in the lives of children with cancer. This is a cause Aflac has embraced for more than 20 years by donating more than $117 million to treatment and research.

“I am so humbled by the Aflac Duckprint Award I received for my dedication to fighting childhood cancer,” said King. “It is my pleasure to serve children diagnosed with cancer and their families. Aflac, the Palmetto Health Foundation and Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital are leading the fight against childhood cancer. As a childhood cancer survivor, I stand with them in this fight.”

Others honored during last week’s ceremony included Dr. Julia E. Ruffin, a volunteer with Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital who also counseled children at Camp Kemo. He is the co-founder of Lating Impressions, a peer support group for teen cancer patients and survivors.

In 1993, after 12 years of volunteering, he joined the Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders team as coordinator of psychosocial programs and clinical associate professor of pediatrics with the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. He has since developed innovative programs to support children experiencing cancer.

Also honored last week were Clay and Grain Owen with Curing Kids Cancer, a non-profit organization founded when their son, Killian, passed away from leukemia in 2003. For nearly 12 years, Curing Kids Cancer has partnered with the Palmetto Health Foundation and Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital to support the Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders. More than $312,000 has been donated to help fund a research nurse and advancements in childhood cancer treatment.

“The Owens’ commitment was elevated last year when they announced their pledge to establish a $1.2 million endowment to establish the Gamecocks Curing Kids Cancer Clinic at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital,” reads a release from Aflac.

Aflac stated in the release that it provides the award “because every year nearly 16,000 children are diagnosed with cancer, and less than 5 percent of federal funding for cancer goes toward childhood cancer.”

“Aflac initiated a grassroots campaign called Duckprints, calling on people across America to become active in the cause,” reads the release. “Aflac, (the) Palmetto Health Foundation and Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital will honor those who go to extraordinary lengths to further this cause.”