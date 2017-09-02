City Council honors Youth on Main participants
September 2, 2017
Last Updated: September 2, 2017 at 8:22 pm
Manning City Council, Manning Mayor Julia A. Nelson and Tourism Director Carrie Trebil honored four of the participants of Youth on Main last week during city council’s regular monthly meeting held at City Hall in downtown Manning. Those honored included Katherine Matthews, Jadyn Bell, Mary Claire Lee and Bailey Moore.
