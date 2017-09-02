AG’s office is monitoring gas prices

Last Updated: September 2, 2017 at 7:30 pm

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office released a statement Friday stating that Attorney Gen. Alan Wilson and his staff are “continuing to monitor (Hurricane Harvey’s) effect on gas prices in South Carolina.”

“While it’s true you are paying more at the pump, the simple rise in the price of gasoline does not equal price gouging under state law,” Wilson said. “Price fluctuations are a normal part of the free market.”

Wilson said, however, that the state does have a law against price gouging, which takes effect under very specific circumstances.

“Run-ups in price, even those that seem large, may be justified by market forces in our competitive system,” he said. “But if you feel like you are the victim of price gouging, there are certain steps you can take to help our office investigate.”

Wilson said that residents who suspect price gouging should:

Note the time, place, address and name of the gas station;

Note the price you paid;

Note any prices nearby and get the same information on those stations;

Take pictures that identify the station, along with the price;

Provide your name and contact information.

“Our office will need that information in order to conduct a thorough investigation,” Wilson said.

He said information may be emailed to pricegouging@scag.gov or provided over the phone by calling (803) 737-3953.