Terry Summerlin

Terry “Cheeky” Summerlin, 53, of Florence, died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, at his home.

Born in Manning, he was a son of Willamae Lupo and the late Russell Summerlin. He attended Northwood Worship Church. He was an avid fisherman and was a NASCAR and sports fan. He loved his cars and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors besides his mother include his wife, Rachel Summerlin; his children, Terry Summerlin Jr., Barry Summerlin and Russell Summerlin; and his brothers, Danny Avant and Jimmy Poston.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Northwood Worship Center in Darlington. Burial will follow in Beulah Free Will Baptist Church cemetery in Coward.

Kistler Hardee Funeral Home of Darlington is in charge of services.