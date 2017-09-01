McLeod Health Clarendon honors teen volunteers

Last Updated: September 1, 2017 at 11:51 am

McLeod Health Clarendon recently recognized area teens for their participation in their first 2017 Teen Summer Volunteer Program.

An appreciation dinner was held at the hospital to thank the teens for their service. This year, 19 teens volunteered 1,772 hours throughout the hospital.

During their summer vacation these teens volunteered to work directly with hospital health care professionals for at least 20 hours per month gaining experience in a variety of health care occupations.

McLeod Health Clarendon Volunteer Coordinator Stacy Mosier expressed her gratitude to the volunteers.

“For 11 weeks I had the opportunity to work with 19 incredibly committed Junior Volunteers,” she said. “This impressive group of young people made a significant contribution to our hospital in such a short time.

“Their countless hours of service made a difference in the lives of our patients, families, visitors and hospital staff. I have been overwhelmed by their dedication, their desire to make a difference and their willingness to give back to their community. I am proud of each and every one of them and the impact that they made in serving our hospital and community.”

McLeod Health Regional Administrator Debbie Locklair agreed.

“They are all to be commended for sharing their time and talents with us,” she said. “We hope they will remember this as a rewarding experience and that it helps each of them to decide if a career in healthcare is right for them.”

McLeod Health Advisory Board member Kim Johnson spoke to the teens about the importance of having a good work ethic and character, noting the impact it can have on their future career choices.

” Networking and relationships are so very important,” she said. “One day you will realize that you possess all of the unique characteristics that your community sees in you.”

Johnson told the teens to be the change that they seek.

“There is no barrier that can hold you back and no obstacle you won’t be able to overcome, because you have stepped up in this program,” she said. “You have set yourselves apart from those who chose to just sit home and chill this summer. Challenge others around you to raise the bar for themselves as well.”

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Mosier encouraged all of the teens to return for next year’s Summer Teen Volunteer Program.

For more information on how to become a volunteer at McLeod Health Clarendon, call Mosier at (803) 435-5287.