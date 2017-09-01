JV Lady Saints defeat Patrick Henry
by Submitted via Email | September 1, 2017 11:37 am
The Clarendon Hall junior varsity volleyball team traveled Thursday to Patrick Henry and remained undefeated with a 2-0 win. Game scores 25-23 and 25-16. Amberly Way led the Saints with 13 service points and two aces. Aubrey Edwards had 12 points and five aces. The team’s record is 5-0 on the season.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.