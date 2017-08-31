Lady Swampcats fall to Thomas Sumter

The Laurence Manning Academy varsity Lady Swampcats volleyball team fell 3-0 against Thomas Sumter Academy on Monday by final game scores of 25-14, 25-14 and 25-12.

Kayla Acord had three serve points and three digs. Trinity Harrington had three serve points and an ace. Maggie Josey had four serve points and one ace, along with two kills and two blocks. Abby Haney had three serve points and two aces. Madilyn Richburg had three kills and two blocks. Madisyn Hudson had one serve point. Bailey Moore had two serve points. Perry Lee Love Hicks had five serve points, one ace and six assists. Mary Claire Lee had a serve point.