JV Lady Swampcats fall to Thomas Sumter
by Submitted via Email | August 31, 2017 10:11 am
The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity Lady Swampcats fell to Thomas Sumter Academy on Monday in volleyball by a final score of 2-0. Game scores were 28-26 and 25-17. Kinsey Bjork had three serve points. Abby Anderson had five serve points. Kelsie Austin had 11 serve points and five aces. Brooke Thompson had three serve points and two kills.
