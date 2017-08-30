Woman claims man broke home furnishings, assaulted her

A 52-year-old woman living in the 100 block of Dickson Street in Manning told officers with the Manning Police Department about 7:30 a.m. Aug. 19 that a 47-year-old man assaulted her before breaking two of the home’s windows, causing about $50 in damages, and also putting a dent in the floor, causing about $150 in damages, during an argument over a cell phone she claimed to have never had. The woman said the man also broke her glass coffee table valued at $100. The man told police that the argument was not about a cell phone, but that the woman had chased him with a small kitchen knife, and that he had to run outside the home in his boxers.