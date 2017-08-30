Mooing Elephant putting 10 percent of all sales to Harvey victims

The Mooing Elephant, formerly CJ’s Creations on Rigby Street in Manning, is currently putting 10 percent of all proceeds on this week’s sales to Mercy Chefs, who aided Clarendon County during the 2015 flood. Mercy Chefs is now aiding Hurriane Harvy victims in central and southern Texas. Melissa Mahoney, one of the store’s owners, is pictured here in her makeshift “driveway” after the 2015 flood.

“Because of some amazing volunteers, it was fixed as quickly as possible,” she said “Our hearts and prayers go out to the state of Texas during this tough time. Y’all come support them.”