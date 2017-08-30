Hurricane Harvey Relief Drive on Sunday at Turbeville IGA
by Submitted via Facebook | August 30, 2017 11:25 am
There will be a Hurricane Harvey Relief Supply Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Turbeville IGA.
Items being collected include water, pet food, pet carriers, socks, underwear, blankets, pillows, toiletries, non-perishable food items, diapers, cleaning supplies, insect repellent and box fans.
