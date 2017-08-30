Belle Childers Ridgeway Jeffcoat

GASTON – Belle Childers Ridgeway Jeffcoat, 83, died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, at Millenium

Post Acute Rehab in West Columbia.

Born June 11, 1934, in Manning, she was a daughter of the late Gamble Childers and the late Emily Tucker Childers. She was an avid gardener and she attended First Baptist Church of Gaston.

She is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Lynn Ridgeway (Tracy Ballard) of Gaston; two grandchildren, Ronald Edward Ridgeway Jr. (Tiffany) of Rock Hill and Samantha Ridgeway McCaw (Josh) of West Columbia; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home, with the Rev. Kevin Cribb officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at Stephens Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 128 Stonemark Lane, Columbia, SC 29210.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

www.stephensfuneralhome.org