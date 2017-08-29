SCDNR to conduct courtesy boat inspections for Labor Day weekend

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division will conduct courtesy boat inspections at certain public boat landings during Labor Day weekend.

Officials say that this holiday is among the busiest times of the year for South Carolina lakes and waterways, and boating safety is highly encouraged in the hopes of keeping everyone’s weekend fun and safe.

Inspections will be underway from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Alex Harvin Landing off S.C. 260 in Manning, specifically.

SCDNR boating safety and enforcement officers will perform quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registrations. Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed and will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boats.

SCDNR officers will also answer questions and offer additional safety tips regarding safety on the water.

To report boating violations such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1 (800) 922-5431 or dial #DNR on your cellular phone.

For a copy of South Carolina’s boating regulations, to find out about local boating safety courses, or to obtain a free float plan form, contact the SCDNR boating safety office at 1 (800) 277-4301 or visit www.dnr.sc.gov/education/boated.html.

Labor Day weekend boat inspection locations:

10 a.m. to noon SUNDAY

Cross Island Landing on Broad Creek – Beaufort County

Cypress Gardens Landing on Durham Creek – Berkeley County

Buck Hall Landing – ICW in Awendaw – Charleston County

Wappoo Cut Landing, south of Charleston Harbor – Charleston County

Herbert H. Jessen Landing – Ashley River – Dorchester County

East Bay Street Park – Georgetown County

Bass Pro Shop Landing – Horry County

Galivants Ferry Landing – Marion County

Buster Boyd Landing – York County

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. SUNDAY

Morrison Landing – Lake Robinson – Chesterfield County

2-4 p.m. SUNDAY

Wateree State Park Landing – Fairfield County

10 a.m. to noon MONDAY

Alex Harvin Landing – Clarendon County

Lake Murray Dam – Lexington County

Lake Keowee – Pickens County

2-4 p.m. MONDAY

River Forks Board Ramp – Anderson County

