Saints defeat Beaufort Academy

The Clarendon Hall varsity Saints ran their record to 2-0 on the season Friday night with a 46-28 victory away from home at Beaufort Academy.

Beaufort scored on its first possession to go up 8-0. The Saints answered on their first possession, with Tyrese Mitchum rushing for a six-yard touchdown. Bobby Ashba made the two-point conversion.

Beaufort answered right back with a 47-yard completion for a touchdown to go up 14-8. After a Beaufort recovery on an onside kick, Beaufort scored to go up 20-8.

Clarendon Hall quickly answered with Dylan Way 61-yard completion to Zyan Gilmore for a touchdown and a two-point conversion by Bobby Ashba.

With the score 20-16, Clarendon Hall’s Wells Robinson recovered a Beaufort fumble. On the first play, Mitchum raced 53 yards for a touchdown and the lead of 22-20. After a turnover on downs, the Saints took over on the 36 yard line and marched down the field with Wells Robinson scoring a touchdown on 21-yard run. Ashba again made the two-point conversion, bringing the score to 30-20.

In the third quarter, Beaufort scored their final touchdown of the night to make the score 30-28. The next possession, Dylan Way rushed for touchdown from 16 yards out, and a two-point conversion by Ashba ran the score to 38-28. After a Beaufort turnover from an interception by Stephen Henning, Clarendon Hall scored on a Mitchum 20-yard touchdown run and a completed pass two-point conversion to Robbie James to make the final score 46-28.

Mitchum had seven rushes for 100 yards, and Dylan Way had 10 rushes for 84 yards. Way also was 6-10, passing for 137 yards. On defense, Ben Corbett led the Saints with 12 tackles, while Ashba totaled nine and Robinson had eight.

The Saints will play Holly Hill on Friday.