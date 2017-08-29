Martha Ann Morgan Wright

Martha Ann Morgan Wright, 76, wife of Jimmie Leith Wright, died Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, at National Health Care of Sumter.

Born Dec. 21, 1940, in Amarillo, Texas, she was a daughter of the late Audie Lee Morgan and Clementine Stringer Morgan. She taught elementary school and eventually became vice principal of a French Immersion Magnet School. She was a master gardener, a member of Wyboo Women’s Club and she was a member of St. Matthias Episcopal Church.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years of Manning; two daughters, Elizabeth Ridley (Marty) of Kennesaw, Georgia, and Rebecca Wright Garraway of Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom; a sister, Betty Jean McCune of Rivera, Texas; and three grandchildren, Jack Smith and Tommy Smith, both of Kennesaw, and Max Garraway of Cardiff.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Denman Isgett officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at Stephens Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to St. Matthias Episcopal Church Montessori School, P.O. Box 336, Summerton, SC 29148.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org