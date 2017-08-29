Lady Swampcats fall to Thomas Sumter
by Submitted via Email | August 29, 2017 1:08 pm
Last Updated: August 29, 2017 at 12:11 pm
The Laurence Manning Academy Lady Swampcats fell 3-0 to Thomas Sumter on Monday night by game scores of 25-14, 25-14 and 25-12.
Kayla Acord had three serve points and three digs. Trinity Harrington had three serve points and one ace. Maggie Josey had four serve points and one ace and two kills and two blocks. Abby Haney had three serve points and two aces. madilyn Richburg had three kills and two blocks. Madisyn Hudson had one serve point. Bailey Moore had two serve points. Perry Lee Love Hicks had five serve points and one ace and six assists. Mary Claire Lee had one serve point.
