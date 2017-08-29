JV Lady Swampats fall to Thomas Sumter
by Submitted via Email | August 29, 2017 12:07 pm
The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity Lady Swampcats fell 2-0 on Monday night to Thomas Sumter with game scores of 28-26 and 25-17. Kinsey Bjork had three serve points, while Abby Anderson had five serve points. Kelsie Austin had 11 serve points and five aces. Brooke Thompson had three serve points and two kills.
