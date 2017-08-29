JV Lady Saints defeat Calhoun Academy
by Submitted via Email | August 29, 2017 2:19 pm
Clarendon Hall junior varsity volleyball defeated Calhoun Academy on Monday night to bring the JV Lady Saints’ record to 4-0 on the season. The final score was 2-0 with game scores of 25-14 and 25-7. Whitney Avins led the JV Lady Saints with 14 service points and six aces. Amberly Way and Aubrey Edwards totaled 10 points each, with Way having two aces.
