Tropical weather off coast could bring rains this afternoon to Clarendon
by Robert Joseph Baker | August 28, 2017 9:38 am
Rainfall associated with a developing tropical system along the
southeastern coast may bring the potential for periods of heavy
rainfall across the extreme eastern Midlands late this afternoon and
overnight. If the heavy rainfall occurs, this may result in flooding
of low-lying and poor drainage areas.
