MPD looking for women who allegedly fraudulently used NC woman’s card

The Manning Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help in locating two women who allegedly used a North Carolina woman’s debit card at several local locations, including the Manning Walmart, between noon July 8 and 4 p.m. July 19.

According to reports, a 63-year-old woman from Wallace, North Carolina, notified police that she had traveled to Minnesota for a work trip and had stayed on the interstate and had not come near the city of Manning. She said four separate transactions were taken off her card after she received her Social Security check.

One of the transactions included $500 at the Manning Walmart, while one was a transaction of $42 at a gas station of Alex Harvin Highway. The woman said her balance was ultimately $12 when it should have been $950.

The women were captured by surveillance video at Walmart.

