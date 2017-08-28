Mobile Library Schedule: Monday, Aug. 28
by Submitted via Email | August 28, 2017 5:09 am
Last Updated: July 31, 2017 at 10:19 pm
The Harvin Clarendon County Mobile Library will stop from 2-4 p.m. today at Summerton Piggly Wiggly. For more information, call (803) 435-8633.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.