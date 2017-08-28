Lake Wind Advisory in effect through Tuesday morning
by Staff Reports | August 28, 2017 4:49 pm
The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a Lake Wind
Advisory, which is in effect through 8 a.m. Tuesday. Northeast wind could gust to around 25 knots. Winds will cause rough chop on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.
