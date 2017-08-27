Lady Saints fall to Beaufort
by Submitted via Email | August 27, 2017 2:44 pm
Last Updated: August 28, 2017 at 2:47 pm
The Clarendon Hall varsity Lady Saints fell to Beaufort Academy 3-0 on Friday with scores of 25-17, 25-8 and 25-14. Sunshine Perkins led the Lady Saints with nine points. Sara James added eight points. The team is now 1-2 on the season.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.