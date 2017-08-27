JV Lady Saints defeat Beaufort Academy
by Submitted via Email | August 27, 2017 5:55 pm
Last Updated: August 28, 2017 at 2:47 pm
The Clarendon Hall junior varsity Lady Saints upped their record to 3-0 on Friday after defeating Beaufort Academy by 2-0 at home. Game scores were 25-11 and 25-12. Amberly Way and Maliegh Cline led the team with 12 service points each. The team plays Monday in Summerton against Calhoun Academy.
