JV Lady Saints defeat Beaufort Academy

Last Updated: August 28, 2017 at 2:47 pm

The Clarendon Hall junior varsity Lady Saints upped their record to 3-0 on Friday after defeating Beaufort Academy by 2-0 at home. Game scores were 25-11 and 25-12. Amberly Way and Maliegh Cline led the team with 12 service points each. The team plays Monday in Summerton against Calhoun Academy.