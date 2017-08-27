HP reports fatal wreck on I-95
by Staff Reports | August 27, 2017 12:23 am
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal wreck at the 108 southbound mile-marker on Interstate 95 near Summerton. According to reports, traffic is blocked going in the southbound direction. Manninglive.com will have more information as soon as it is available.
