Mobile Library Schedule: Saturday, Aug. 26
by Submitted by Reader | August 26, 2017 5:20 am
Last Updated: July 31, 2017 at 10:23 pm
The Harvin Clarendon County Mobile Library will stop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Clarendon School District 1 Community Center, formerly known as the old Scott’s Branch High School. For more information, call (803) 435-8633.
