Lawrence Everett Seals

Lawrence Everett “Larry” Seals, 90, widower of Margaret Rowell Seals, died Friday, August 25, 2017, at Brookdale Senior Living Solutions in Sumter.

Born January 2, 1927, in Gibson, NC, he was a son of the late John M. Seals and the late Ila Mae Leggette Seals. He was a WWII US Army veteran and a member of Jordan United Methodist Church.

He is survived by two sons, Harold Seals of Waterbury, CT and Robert “Bob” Seals of Manning; three grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Larry Seals and Ronald Seals; two sisters, Mary Alice Seals and Sara June Hill; and two brothers.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2017, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at Stephens Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2017, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Dillon.

Memorials may be made to Jordan United Methodist Church, c/o Colleen Bochette, 2048 Bethlehem Road, Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org