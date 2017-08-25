Sumter deputies looking for 15-year-old girl
by Submitted via Email | August 25, 2017 1:15 pm
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is currently reaching out to the public for help in finding a 15-year-old girl.
Kenya Horace’s mother told deputies the girl was last seen about 5 p.m. Thursday. She is described as having black hair and brown eyes, weighing about 175 pounds and standing 5-foot-3. Her mother said she could have been wearing a purple shirt and camouflage pants.
Those with information about her whereabouts are asked to call (803) 436-2008.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.