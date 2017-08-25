Sumter deputies looking for 15-year-old girl

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is currently reaching out to the public for help in finding a 15-year-old girl.

Kenya Horace’s mother told deputies the girl was last seen about 5 p.m. Thursday. She is described as having black hair and brown eyes, weighing about 175 pounds and standing 5-foot-3. Her mother said she could have been wearing a purple shirt and camouflage pants.

Those with information about her whereabouts are asked to call (803) 436-2008.