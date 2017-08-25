Reaves’ legacy looms large

Bobbie Jo Carter Reaves was a mentor to many who knew her. A former Drug Court judge and Clarendon County Election Commission chairwoman, she was also active as president of the Backporch Players, with the Civilian Club and also as an assistant solicitor with the 3rd Circuit Worthless Check Unit.

An Alcove native, Reaves died Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, at McLeod Hospice House in Florence.

Born June 17, 1939, in Pamplico, she was a daughter of the late Jeremiah Hill Carter and Tyra Parvenu Lee Carter. She was a retired law partner with Land, Parker and Reaves Law Firm and a retired Clarendon County Drug Court Justice. She was a Rotarian, a Civitan and a member of the Clarendon County Disabilities and Special Needs Board, the Clarendon Christian Learning Center Board, Sumter Women’s Forum and the Back Porch Players. She was an active member of New Harmony Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday school for 44 years.

Always determined and formidable, she worked her way from being a legal secretary for the Land, Parker and Welch law firm to eventually joining as a full lawyer and partner.

She was bitten by the legal bug early in her time as a legal secretary for former Sen. John Land, but waited to enroll in law school until her children were old enough to stay by themselves. She worked with the firm until she helped found the 3rd Circuit Drug Court in the early 2000s.

As a judge with Drug Court, Reaves was instrumental in the recovery of those who had committed various drug offenses – or other crimes due to their drug habits. The program offered those with such a problem to go back into the world with a clean slate.

“She was a wonderful Christian lady, who was always willing to help anyone at any time,” said Ronnie Stewart. “We have lost another wonderful icon in our county and our community.”

Reaves was one of the founders of the 3rd Circuit Drug Court, which helped first-time drug offenders in Clarendon, Sumter, Lee and Williamsburg counties avoid a criminal record.

“Basically, they commit some form of crime related to drugs, whether it’s a possession offense or some property crime to support their habit,” said Reaves in 2011. “They will then be sentenced to probation, with Drug Court as a condition of their probation. They will get anywhere from 12 to 24 months, but it’s typically 18 months.”

In her capacity as judge for the Drug Court, Reaves would work individually and collectively with those sentenced to her care. She would go over treatment options, placing some in outpatient and inpatient clinics to kick their habits.

When her wards slipped up, Reaves would offer a firm hand.

Reaves valued honesty in her court. She would ask each individually if they had used in the past week since the previous session. An honest answer before a mandatory drug test came with swift but just punishment.

“You do have slip ups,” she said. “Usually, if they’re honest, it will only be a night in jail.”

Those who claimed not to have slipped up in the prior week, but who then failed a drug test – which could be taken through a simple urine test or the more accurate and unbeatable hair follicle test – would get longer stints in the slammer.

“Those who continue to offend, they would be kicked out of Drug Court,” Reaves said. “That was a last resort. When they were kicked out, their probation would be violated, and they’d go to jail for however long their original sentence was.”

At the age of 72, Reaves was forced to retire from Drug Court, due to state law. She had been with the court for more than a decade, and her efforts had been copied statewide in other judicial circuits.

The retirement was good news for 3rd Circuit Solicitor Ernest “Chip” Finney, who snatched up Reaves to be his assistant solicitor in the then-new 3rd Circuit Worthless Check Unit.

Reaves was also active in local politics. She maintained non-partisanship in her longtime role as chairwoman of the Clarendon County Election Commission.

Clarendon County GOP President Moye Graham said he and Reaves didn’t always agree on politics, but he always admired her tenacity and leadership.

“She loved Clarendon County,” he said. “She loved being involved and helping those that could not or would not help themselves. She loved standing up and fighting for those in need. I know I am going to miss her and our discussions. We had some differences politically, but we respected each other very much.”

Holly Price worked with Reaves while the latter was a Drug Court judge. Price works for Clarendon Probation, Pardon and Parole.

“She touched so many lives in her work through Drug Court,” said Price. “She always offered a warm, loving smile that will remain embedded in my memory. She earned her angel wings on earth, and now she can touch others with her heavenly wings.”