LMA B-team destroys Florence Christian

The Laurence Manning Academy football B-team defeated Florence Christian on Thursday by a final score of 64-6. Davis Campbell completed an eight-yard touchdown reception from Brandon King. Joe Wilson got the two-point conversion catch. Dalton Brown had a 34-yard touchdown run, with Brandon King then running for the two-point conversion.

Davis Campbell then had a 12-yard interception return for a touchdown. Dalton Brown got the two-point conversion run. Brandon King had a 37-yard touchdown run, while Connor Smith had the two-point conversion.

Brandon King had a 73-yard touchdown run, while Noah Tanner had a two-point run. Tanner then had a 45-yard touchdown run, with Jacob Kaiser picking up the two-point conversion from Jackson Brown.

Jackson Brunson then put up a 30-yard touchdown run, with Jackson Brown getting the two-point conversion.

Finally, Brandt Reynolds had a 60-yard touchdown run, and Jackson Brown put up the two-point conversion.