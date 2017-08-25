Gallery: Monarchs defeat Scott’s Branch in annual Rivalry Matchup
by Staff Reports | August 25, 2017 10:22 pm
The Manning High School Monarchs defeated Scott’s Branch High School Eagles in the schools’ annual Rivalry Matchup at Ramsey Stadium on Friday night.
Comment by Peter
August 25, 2017 at 22:30
…and the score was???
Comment by Dee
August 25, 2017 at 23:20
MHS 42 / SBHS 6
