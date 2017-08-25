ManningLive

Gallery: Monarchs defeat Scott’s Branch in annual Rivalry Matchup

by | August 25, 2017 10:22 pm

The Manning High School Monarchs defeated Scott’s Branch High School Eagles in the schools’ annual Rivalry Matchup at Ramsey Stadium on Friday night.

comments » 2

  1. Comment by Peter

    August 25, 2017 at 22:30

    …and the score was???

  2. Comment by Dee

    August 25, 2017 at 23:20

    MHS 42 / SBHS 6

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2017 | Manning Live