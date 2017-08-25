ManningLive

Final: Wolverines

by | August 25, 2017 10:47 pm

Last Updated: August 25, 2017 at 10:48 pm

The East Clarendon High School Wolverines fell on Friday night by a score of 46-7 to Timmonsville at home.



