Mobile Library Schedule: Thursday, Aug. 24

Last Updated: July 31, 2017 at 10:17 pm

The Harvin Clarendon County Mobile Library will make three stops today, including from 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Turbeville IGA, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church and from 4-5 p.m. at Lodebar Church on S.C. 527. For more information, call (803) 435-8633.