MHS graduate named SC State Miss Freshman
by Submitted via Email | August 24, 2017 10:18 am
Manning High School Class of 2017 graduate Mikayla Haynes was named South Carolina State University Miss Freshman this week. She is majoring in Agricultural Business.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.