Mary Frances Geddings Lee

Mary Frances Geddings Lee, 84, wife of Quillon Curtis Lee Jr., died Tuesday, August 22, 2017, at Regency Hospital in Florence.

Born July 10, 1933, in Sumter, she was a daughter of the late Silas Percy Geddings and Hattie Leola Mims Geddings. She was a member of Clarendon Baptist Church, where she was a member of the choir and she taught the Beginner’s Sunday School Class for nearly 40 years.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years; her children, Gary Lee (Kathy), Debbie Tucker (Bob), Mike Lee (Gwen), Tony Lee (DeAnna) and Julie McCrea (Hank), all of Manning; a brother, Thomas Geddings (Betty) of Sumter; 16 grandchildren; 16 great -grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Doris Geddings of Sumter.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Cary Michael Lee Jr.; three brothers; and a sister.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 25, 2017, at Clarendon Baptist Church with the Revs. Mike DeCosta and Norman Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery in Alcolu.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 24, 2017, at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home.

Memorials may be made to Clarendon Baptist Church, P.O. Box 307, Alcolu, SC 29001 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org